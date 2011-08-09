US regulators link reviews of AT&T's transactions

* AT&T's proposed deals to undergo coordinated FCC review
* FCC stops clock on review of Qualcomm deal
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 AT&T Inc's (T.N) $1.9 billion
offer for some of Qualcomm Inc's (QCOM.O) wireless licenses
will be tied to a simultaneous review of AT&T's $39 billion
proposed takeover of T-Mobile USA, U.S. communications
regulators said in a letter sent late on Monday.
The Federal Communications Commission, citing the many
related issues, dropped the agency's informal 180-day timeline
for review of the Qualcomm deal. The move could significantly
delay completion of the smaller Qualcomm deal because the
review of AT&T's bid for Deutsche Telekom AG's (DTEGn.DE)
T-Mobile is expected to span at least into the first quarter of
2012.
Qualcomm said swift action on its deal was in line with the
FCC's goal to free up more airwaves for mobile broadband use.
The company said the deal would not only re-purpose unused
spectrum for wireless Internet services, but it would also
allow it to invest and deploy more spectrum efficient
technology.
"The FCC should approve the pending AT&T-Qualcomm spectrum
sale now because of the clear benefits to the public from the
sale that stand on their own and are totally unrelated to the
proposed AT&T-T-Mobile merger," Dean Brenner, vice president of
government affairs for Qualcomm, said in a statement.
But the FCC said it was concerned about AT&T amassing
spectrum across the country, especially in overlapping areas,
among other issues.
"We have concluded that the best way to determine whether
either or both of the proposed transactions serve the public
interest is to consider them in a coordinated manner at this
time," the FCC's Wireless Telecommunications Bureau said in a
letter to AT&T and Qualcomm.
The decision does not prevent the agency from considering
the deals separately at a later date.
The FCC is weighing whether the proposed merger with
T-Mobile is in the public interest, while the Justice
Department is conducting an antitrust review.
If approved as proposed, the merger would concentrate 80
percent of the U.S. wireless market in just two companies:
AT&T/T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon
Communications Inc (VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L).
AT&T argues the purchase of T-Mobile will help it expand
faster service to more customers. Critics charge that less
competition will increase prices and limit consumer choice.
Public interest groups, including the Consumers Union, Free
Press, the Media Access Project, Public Knowledge and the New
America Foundation, asked the FCC in April to link the reviews
of AT&T's transactions, saying the deals would "further empower
an already dominant wireless carrier to leverage its control
over devices, backhaul, and consumers in ways that stifle
competition."
Free Press Policy Director Matt Wood said: "We hope the FCC
takes into account the serious harm that will be done to
innovation, competition and consumers by both acquisitions and
rejects these transactions outright."
AT&T has said U.S. government remedies to free up more U.S.
airwaves for wireless services are not coming fast enough and
were an important driver behind its plans to acquire T-Mobile.
AT&T estimates it will carry the equivalent of the volume
of all the mobile traffic it handled last year in just the
first six or seven weeks of 2015, as explosive demand continues
for wireless devices such as Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone.
A spectrum shortage would mean clogged networks, more
dropped calls and slower connection speeds for wireless
customers.
(Reporting by Jasmin Melvin; editing by Andre Grenon)