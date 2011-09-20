US Justice won't brief lawmakers on AT&T merger

* DOJ turns down Republican request for meeting on merger
* Says cannot share information about active litigation
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The U.S. Justice Department
will not hold a briefing for lawmakers to explain its decision
to challenge AT&T Inc's (T.N) purchase of Deutsche Telekom AG's
(DTEGn.DE) T-Mobile USA.
In a letter sent on Monday to House Energy and Commerce
Committee Chairman Fred Upton, the Justice Department said it
could not disclose nonpublic information about a matter in
active litigation.
The Justice Department filed suit on Aug. 31 to block
AT&T's $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile, citing concerns that
it would raise prices for consumers and hamper competition and
innovation. The Federal Communications Commission said it also
had concerns about the deal's impact on competition.
Top Republicans in the House Energy and Commerce Committee
earlier in the month requested a bipartisan briefing with DOJ
and the FCC on what went into the decision to challenge the
merger and whether the agencies had considered the impact on
jobs and economic growth.
Sharing information outside of the judicial process creates
"the risk that the public and the courts will perceive undue
political and Congressional influence over litigation
decisions," Assistant Attorney General Ronald Weich said in the
letter.
Lawmakers have no direct role in reviewing the merger that
was proposed in March; but Congress, through oversight of the
regulators and by holding hearings, can influence public
opinion.
The deal would merge two of the four national wireless
carriers, and vault current No. 2 AT&T over Verizon Wireless, a
venture of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and Vodafone Group
Plc (VOD.L), into the No. 1 spot.
AT&T argues the deal would help it provide faster service
to more customers.
The Justice Department said in the letter that it had
considered the benefits touted by AT&T and T-Mobile, but those
benefits did not outweigh the negative impact the deal would
have on competition and consumers.
"Moreover, the Department observed that AT&T could obtain
substantially the same network enhancements that it claims will
come from the transaction if it simply invested in its own
network without eliminating a close competitor," the letter
said.
U.S. District Court Judge Ellen Segal Huvelle will hold a
preliminary conference in Washington on Wednesday, and a trial
date is expected to be set.
AT&T has asked for a Jan. 16 trial date, while DOJ is
pushing for March 19.
AT&T has said it is interested in reaching a settlement
that would lead to Justice Department approval, and is
confident the deal could go forward.
The FCC had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Jasmin Melvin, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)