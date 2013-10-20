Crown Castle to buy rights to AT&T towers for $4.85 bln

BRIEF-ClubCorp says board has unanimously determined not to pursue a strategic transaction at this time
Oct 20 Crown Castle International Corp said on Sunday that it had agreed to buy rights to about 9,700 AT&T Inc wireless communication towers for $4.85 billion in cash.
Under the agreement, Crown Castle will have the exclusive right to lease and operate the AT&T towers for a weighted average term of about 28 years.
The company will have the option to purchase the towers at the end of the lease terms for option payments of around $4.2 billion.
The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.
* Phagelux Inc announces collaboration with Johnson & Johnson innovation for new antibacterial solution
April 12 ClubCorp Holdings Inc, one of the largest owners and operators of private golf and country clubs in the United States, said on Wednesday that it would not explore strategic alternatives at this time.