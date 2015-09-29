UPDATE 1-AT&T may take $1.1 bln charge on DirecTV's Venezuela assets

(Adds details on Venezuela's currency effect on U.S.
Sept 29 AT&T Inc may take a charge
estimated at $1.1 billion related to DirecTV's Venezuela assets
in what is the latest U.S. company to confront the South
American country's currency woes.
The plunging value of Venezuela's currency cut nearly $3
billion in profit at U.S. blue-chip companies during the second
quarter and prompted Procter & Gamble Co to remove its
operations in the South American country from its consolidated
financial reports.
On Friday, AT&T said it is evaluating whether to use a less
preferential currency exchange rate to value more than $1.1
billion in DirecTV assets in Venezuela. AT&T's disclosure with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was missed by much
of the market. AT&T on Tuesday declined to comment on the
filing.
In July, AT&T completed its $48.5 billion merger with
DirecTV to become the largest U.S. pay-TV company. AT&T has said
previously that the primary value of the deal is in DirecTV's
U.S. business.
The value of DirecTV's $1.1 billion in Venezuelan assets is
currently based on an exchange rate of 12 Venezuelan bolivars
per U.S. dollar. AT&T said it may value the assets at the
so-called Simadi exchange rate of about 200 bolivars per U.S.
dollar, according to the SEC filing. Revaluing those assets at
the less preferential Simadi rate would erase nearly all of the
value of those Venezuelan assets, AT&T said.
"If AT&T changes to the Simadi exchange rate, it will have a
negative impact on reported revenues, operating income and the
fair value of our investment in the Venezuelan subsidiary," the
company said in the SEC filing.
Venezuela introduced the Simadi rate in February as part of
a currency devaluation. With slumping crude oil prices and debt
payments coming due this year, the Venezuelan government has
fewer U.S. dollar reserves available to meet the private
sector's demands.
As a result, U.S. corporations say they are having a harder
time obtaining dollars from operations in the country than any
time since currency controls were first implemented in 2003.
In the first quarter of 2015, DirecTV's Venezuela operations
generated $200 million in revenue and operating profit before
depreciation and amortization of $75 million. Had DirecTV used
the Simadi rate for that quarter, those operations would have
reported an operating loss, AT&T said in the filing.
