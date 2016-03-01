AT&T to launch three DIRECTV video streaming options

| NEW YORK, March 1
NEW YORK, March 1 AT&T Inc on Tuesday said
it will roll out three new ways to stream DIRECTV content on
wireless and wired devices from smartphones to PCs, targeted at
price-conscious U.S. viewers who shun pricey cable and satellite
subscriptions.
The Dallas, Texas-based wireless provider said it expects to
launch the three offerings in the fourth quarter of 2016. They
can be streamed on apps through any Internet or mobile
connection, it added.
The first option DIRECTV Now will offer all content in its
current packages, including add-ons, live and on-demand video.
DIRECTV Mobile, for smartphone users only, will include premium
content and youth-oriented videos created by Otter Media, an
AT&T joint venture with an investment group headed by media
entrepreneur Peter Chernin. Free, ad-supported DIRECTV Preview
will offer content from "AT&T's AUDIENCE Network," which has
exclusive original videos, in addition to Otter Media offerings.
Prices will be announced at a later date, a company
spokesman said.
AT&T acquired DIRECTV for $48.5 billion last year, making it
the world's No. 1 pay-TV operator with 45 million video
subscribers, including Mexico and Latin America, at the end of
2015. It is betting big on video to tap new revenue as the U.S.
wireless market stagnates.
The online video market is competitive, with players such as
Netflix Inc and new entrants like Dish Network Corp
and Verizon Communications Inc rushing to
service viewers who increasingly consume video online than
through pay-TV services.
AT&T's CEO Randall Stephenson hinted in December that his
company was planning content packages that can be viewed on a
smaller screen, or to a single screen in a home that's not
set-top box-driven.
AT&T executives have said the company has already acquired
mobile streaming rights, by leveraging DirecTV's relationships
and agreements with content providers, for various premium cable
channels such as Showtime. It will deploy 40 megahertz of
contiguous airwaves to relay content over its network.
"We intend to offer customers a quality pay-TV experience,
including top channels, sports and more, with increased value
and flexibility of pure online streaming and no need for home
installation," John Stankey, CEO, AT&T Entertainment Group, said
in a statement.
Stankey will be speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology,
Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday
morning.
DIRECTV will continue offering its satellite TV package that
can also be streamed through an app on mobile devices, in
addition to its U-Verse TV and Internet services, the company
said.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)