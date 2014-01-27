AT&T says does not intend to bid for Vodafone

UPDATE 2-Oil prices set for biggest weekly drop in a month
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
LONDON Jan 27 U.S. mobile operator AT&T said on Monday it did not intend to make a takeover offer for Britain's Vodafone, following months of speculation.
AT&T said it was making the statement at the request of the British takeover panel.
AT&T, the second-largest mobile provider in the United States, had said there was a "huge opportunity" to invest in mobile broadband in Europe, sparking speculation that it would buy Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile operator with assets in Europe, India and Africa.
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Renewable Energy Secretary Rajeev Kapoor, Heads of PTC India and IREDA at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: HDFC Bank
* Steelmakers rise despite Trump trade probe on Chinese exports