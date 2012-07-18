AT&T to raise data rates with share option

* Increases data price as much as four-fold
NEW YORK, July 18 AT&T Inc is following
bigger rival Verizon Wireless with a new type of family plan
that comes with a sharp increase in its fees for data services
such mobile Internet.
But unlike its rival, AT&T says the plan will be an option
rather than a requirement for new customers and subscribers
upgrading to a new phone.
Late next month AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. mobile provider, will
launch the new offering, which allows its customers to buy a
single data plan for up to 10 devices and includes unlimited
phone calls and text messages for these customers.
The hope is that the new plan, similar to one kicked off by
Verizon Wireless in June, will entice individuals and families
to connect more devices such as tablet computers to the AT&T
network because they will no longer have to buy a separate
monthly data allowance for each mobile device.
Since young consumers are making fewer phone calls in favor
of communicating via data services, AT&T, like Verizon Wireless,
is overhauling its pricing in a bid to boost revenue from data
services and to avoid a future decline in voice revenue.
Under the new plan, which will be launched in late August,
AT&T's data price will be as much as four times higher than its
current fee. For example it will charge $40 for 1 gigabyte of
data per month, compared with its current rate of $30 for 3
gigabytes.
LOWER RATES REQUIRE BULK BUY
AT&T hopes the plan leads people to buy data in bulk because
the bigger the data plan, the cheaper the per gigabyte rate. A
customer who wants 20 gigabytes of data, would pay $200 every
month, or $10 per gigabyte - level with is current $30 plan.
"We think there's really great flexibility for these plans,"
David Christopher, AT&T's chief marketing officer for mobile
told Reuters.
For example, he said a customer could use more data on their
tablet one month and switch their heaviest usage to their
smartphone the next month without adjusting their plan.
Or if some family members tend to use less data than others,
the heavier users would be less likely to go over their limit
and incur hefty overage fees under the new plan.
But if the higher price for each gigabyte of data is
off-putting for some consumers, there is one key difference
between AT&T and Verizon Wireless. AT&T will keep offering its
existing plans whereas Verizon Wireless offers no choice to new
customers and customers upgrading to a subsidized phone.
"If shared data is not for you then we'd love for you to
stay on our existing plans. We know the existing plans make
sense for lots of situations," Christopher told Reuters in what
appeared to be a veiled dig at Verizon Wireless.
The executive declined to disclose the company's
expectations for the impact on revenue and customer growth.
When Verizon Wireless announced its data share plan on June
12 some customers complained loudly that they did not want
unlimited phone calls or higher data fees.
Under the new plan an AT&T customer with one smartphone
would pay a $45 monthly fee for unlimited calling and texting
and a $40 fee for one gigabyte of data. The voice and texting
fee per smartphone drops to $40 for customers who pay $70 a
month for 4 gigabytes of data.
An AT&T customer buying 20 gigabytes for $200 a month would
pay $30 for voice and texting for each smartphone, leading to a
total bill of $350 for a family of 5 people.
In comparison, a Verizon Wireless customer would pay $150
for 20 gigabytes of data and $40 per smartphone, also leading to
a total bill of $350 for a family of 5.
Their next biggest rival, Sprint Nextel Corp, does not
offer family plans for data, but instead offers unlimited data
usage for a flat monthly fee.
Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications Inc
and Vodafone Group Plc.