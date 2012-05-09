RLPC: Attachmate sets revisions to recap loan

NEW YORK May 9 Attachmate has sweetened the terms on its $1.5 billion recap loan, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. The issuer has increased the rate, shortened the tenor and tightened the call language on the first- and second-lien term loans it has been shopping to institutional loan investors.

Attachmate's $1.1 billion first-lien term loan will now mature in 5.5 years, down from six years. It is priced at 575bp over Libor with a 1.5 percent Libor floor and a discount of 98 cents on the dollar. This loan now has 102 and 101 soft call protection in years one and two, respectively. It amortizes at 7.5 percent, 7.5 percent, 7.5 percent, 7.5 percent, 10 percent and 60 percent.

At launch, the first-lien term loan was guided at 525bp over Libor with a 1.5 percent Libor floor and a discount of 99 cents on the dollar. It also had 101 soft call protection in year one. Also, at launch, the first-lien term loan had amortization of 5 percent, 5 percent, 7.5 percent, 7.5 percent, 10 percent and 10 percent.

The $400 million second-lien term loan now expires in 6.5 years, down from seven years at launch. It is priced at 950bp over Libor with a 1.5 percent Libor floor and a discount of 97 cents on the dollar. The loan is now non-callable for the first two years and callable at 102 and 101 in years three and four, respectively.

At launch, the second-lien term loan was guided at 900bp over Libor with a 1.5 percent Libor floor and a discount of 98 cents on the dollar. It was non-callable in the first year and callable at 103, 102 and 101 in years two, three and four, respectively. Following the changes, commitments to the deal are due today at 5 p.m. Proceeds are to refinance debt and issue a dividend.

In February, Attachmate pulled from market a $300 million add-on first-lien term loan and a $100 million add-on second-lien term loan it was marketing. Proceeds from the loans were to be used to fund a dividend. The company was also trying to get past the finish line an amendment, which would have allowed for the add-on loans to be issued. According to sources, investors did not react favorably to the amendment as structured, and the company did not want to make changes since it believed that the financing proposal was fair.

The first-lien add-on, which was to mature on April 27, 2017, was guided at 575bp over Libor with a 1.5 percent Libor floor and a discount of 98 cents on the dollar. The second-lien add-on, which was to mature on Oct. 27, 2017, was talked at 900bp with a 1.5 percent Libor floor and a discount of 98 cents on the dollar. The call language on the two add-on loans was to be the same as that on the company's existing loans. Attachmate's existing first-lien and second-lien lenders that voted for an amendment to allow for the add-ons were to receive a 25bp fee and a 50bp fee, respectively.

In February 2011, Attachmate issued an $875 million term loan at 500bp over Libor with a 1.5 percent Libor floor and a $275 million second-lien term loan at 800bp over Libor with a 1.5 percent Libor floor and 103, 102, 101 call protection in years one, two and three, respectively. Attachmate used these two loans to back its acquisition of Novell Inc.

Attachmate, a provider of technology services, is owned by an investment group led by Francisco Partners, Golden Gate Capital and Thoma Bravo.