BRIEF-CEO says AT&T will keep selling video product following merger with DirecTV

BRIEF-Community Trust Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.64
* Community Trust Bancorp, Inc reports earnings for the first quarter 2017
May 18 At&T CEO
* Says on conference call AT&t will keep selling U-Verse video product following merger with DirecTV Further company coverage: (Reporting by Liana B. Baker)
* Community Trust Bancorp, Inc reports earnings for the first quarter 2017
* Adient's seating mechanisms joint venture announces plans for a new 90,000 square-meter plant in Changshu China
* Tetra Bio Pharma Inc- co, Aphria Inc announced plans today for joint distribution of dried medical cannabis in maritime provinces and Quebec