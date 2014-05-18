版本:
2014年 5月 19日

BRIEF-CEO says AT&T will keep selling video product following merger with DirecTV

May 18 At&T CEO

* Says on conference call AT&t will keep selling U-Verse video product following merger with DirecTV Further company coverage: (Reporting by Liana B. Baker)
