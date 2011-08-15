UPDATE 1-AttijariWafa sees further profit rise by end 2011

CASABLANCA, Morocco Aug 15 Morocco's biggest lender, AttijariWafa Bank SA (ATW.CS), expects its net profit to rise by a further 15 percent by the end of the year after seeing a similar rise in the first half of 2011, its CEO said on Monday.

"The plan is to have the same performance in the second half," CEO Mohamed Kettani told a news conference attended by reporters and market analysts in Casablanca.

The bank announced a 15.2 percent rise in its net profit over the first half of the year on Friday. [ID:nLDE77B0MZ]

Kettani also said the bank will dedicate greater effort towards developing the network of its Wafacash subsidiary -- aimed at finding customers among the large pool of low-income Moroccans -- than towards its conventional banking network.

The drive comes amid an unprecedented shortage of liquidity worsened by a higher trade deficit and a surge in mortgage lending over the past few years.

"Wafacash is really the low-budget bank," Kettani said. He did not give further figures.

AttijariWafa and its affiliates, active in insurance and consumer credit, have over 1,600 branches in Morocco. A dozen Moroccan banks compete in a market where penetration barely reaches 40 percent. (Reporting by Souhail Karam; editing by Andre Grenon)