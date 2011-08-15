UPDATE 1-AttijariWafa sees further profit rise by end 2011

CASABLANCA, Morocco Aug 15 Morocco's biggest
lender, AttijariWafa Bank SA (ATW.CS), expects its net profit
to rise by a further 15 percent by the end of the year after
seeing a similar rise in the first half of 2011, its CEO said
on Monday.
"The plan is to have the same performance in the second
half," CEO Mohamed Kettani told a news conference attended by
reporters and market analysts in Casablanca.
The bank announced a 15.2 percent rise in its net profit
over the first half of the year on Friday. [ID:nLDE77B0MZ]
Kettani also said the bank will dedicate greater effort
towards developing the network of its Wafacash subsidiary --
aimed at finding customers among the large pool of low-income
Moroccans -- than towards its conventional banking network.
The drive comes amid an unprecedented shortage of
liquidity worsened by a higher trade deficit and a surge in
mortgage lending over the past few years.
"Wafacash is really the low-budget bank," Kettani said. He
did not give further figures.
AttijariWafa and its affiliates, active in insurance and
consumer credit, have over 1,600 branches in Morocco. A dozen
Moroccan banks compete in a market where penetration barely
reaches 40 percent.
(Reporting by Souhail Karam; editing by Andre Grenon)