Rajaratnam prosecutor to join Dechert law firm

Jan 12 Jonathan Streeter, the lead prosecutor in the Raj Rajaratnam insider trading trial, is leaving the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office to join the Dechert law firm in New York.

Streeter, an assistant U.S. attorney, next month will become an equity partner in the firm's white collar and securities litigation practice, a spokeswoman for Dechert said on Thursday.

Streeter, 43, joined the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office -- the largest and busiest in the United States -- in 2000. He led the case against Marc Dreier, a prominent lawyer who pleaded guilty in 2009 to a $400 million fraud.

More recently, Streeter headed the prosecution of hedge fund tycoon and Galleon Group founder Rajaratnam -- the banner case in the FBI and federal prosecutors' wide-ranging probe of insider trading.

Rajaratnam, who was born in Sri Lanka, was convicted on all counts after a two-month trial in Manhattan federal court and is serving an 11-year prison term.

Dechert's lawyers include partner Andrew Levander, who represents former MF Global Holdings CEO Jon Corzine. Corzine resigned in November after the company went bankrupt.