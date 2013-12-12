UPDATE 1-Some U.S. carriers deny accusation they refused to install 'kill switch' on cellphones

Dec 11 U.S. wireless operators on Wednesday
fought back against an accusation from the New York State
attorney general that they refused to install software that
would act as a "kill switch" to discourage theft of smartphones.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman sent letters to
top executives of AT&T Inc, Verizon Wireless, Sprint Corp
, T-Mobile US Inc and U.S. Cellular Corp,
asking why they prevented Samsung Electronics Co
from putting kill switch technology in their smartphones.
The technology would give consumers the ability to remotely
render their phone inoperable if it is stolen with an aim to
eliminating incentives for theft. New York is part of a
coalition of cities that are trying to reduce phone theft.
However, Verizon Wireless said it had not yet been offered
the kill switch technology by any manufacturer, including
Samsung, and No. 3 U.S. mobile provider Sprint denied rejecting
a kill switch from Samsung.
Sprint spokeswoman Crystal Davis said her company is working
with handset companies on such features but noted that there are
"numerous concerns and technical details that need to be
reviewed before such a feature is programmed on devices."
Verizon said it would support a free and secure kill switch
applications when it is provided by manufacturers.
"We will be responding to the attorney general to help him
and the coalition better understand the facts," company
spokeswoman Debra Lewis said.
CTIA, the trade group representing U.S. carriers, did not
directly address whether its members had accepted the Samsung
technology. But it said that any assertion its members have not
worked as quickly as possible with national and local regulators
"to remove the aftermarket for stolen phones is false."
It also said it encourages consumers to use "available apps
and features that remotely wipe, track and lock their devices in
case they are lost or stolen," and that its members are
exploring and offering technologies to address these crimes
while making sure they are not inadvertently creating a "trap
door" that hackers and cybercriminals could exploit.
AT&T and T-Mobile US declined to comment on the letter and
instead referred questions to CTIA. Smaller rival U.S. Cellular
said it was still reviewing the letter.
In the letters dated Tuesday and disclosed publicly on
Wednesday, Schneiderman cited media reports that indicated
Samsung had offered to pre-load the feature on approved devices
at the carriers.
He also referred to a "parallel refusal" by the companies to
take the Samsung software and said this raised questions about
the independence of their decisions. He asked them whether it
was related to their business ties to CTIA and Asurion, a
provider of insurance for lost and stolen cellphones.
Schneiderman said smartphone robberies are "rampant
nationwide" and that nearly half of all reported robberies in
New York City involve a smartphone.
In June, Schneiderman and San Francisco District Attorney
George Gascón met with representatives of Apple Inc,
Samsung, and Microsoft Corp as well as Google Inc's
smartphone maker Motorola Mobility to urge them to
install switches to disable stolen smartphones.
The New York Times website was first to report
Schneiderman's investigation of the carriers early on Wednesday.