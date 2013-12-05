KKR strikes deal to restructure German car repair chain ATU

FRANKFURT Dec 5 Private equity group KKR
has struck a deal to restructure the debt of loss-making
car repair chain Auto-Teile Unger (ATU), ATU said on
Thursday.
KKR and ATU's management have agreed on the main points of a
debt-for-equity swap with the repair firm's main creditors,
credit investment groups Centerbridge and Babson Capital as well
as funds managed by Goldman Sachs, ATU added.
Under the deal, ATU, a household name in Germany that is
majority-owned by KKR, is getting fresh equity of about 100
million euros ($136 million), while its debt is decreased by
more than 600 million euros. HayFin Capital Management is
supplying a fresh credit line of 75 million euros.
KKR will see its equity stake reduced to a small percentage,
while private equity peer Centerbridge will become majority
shareholder.