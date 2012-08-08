UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Golden Antyukh mulls world record bid

(Recasts)
By Justin Palmer
LONDON Aug 8 Russian Natalya Antyukh, a late
starter to jumping barriers, secured the Olympic women's 400
metres hurdles gold medal on Wednesday and said she would put
retirement on hold to think about a world record attempt.
The 31-year-old Antyukh, who only switched to hurdling three
years ago after running the flat 400, dug deep to hold off
American Lashinda Demus and win in a lifetime best of 52.70
seconds.
"I was going to finish my career here but now I will think
about it - maybe not," Antyukh, who won Olympic 400 bronze in
2004, told reporters.
"I have done a lot of work, to get a personal best is
amazing - a world record soon would be great. It's not very far
away."
Compatriot Yuliya Pechonkina's world record of 52.34 has
stood since 2003.
Antyukh, whose switch to hurdling almost paid immediate
dividends when she won the European title in 2010, and world
champion Demus both raced hard from the gun, with the Russian
just having the edge rounding the final bend.
Demus tried valiantly to close in the home straight but
Antyukh battled on to take gold by seven hundredths of a second,
although she was not sure she had won.
"I felt Demus very close to me on my right hand. I couldn't
have imagine winning this race and I did not understand at the
end that I was the winner because I felt Demus had caught me,"
she said.
Irina Privalova was the last Russian 400 hurdler to win
Olympic gold when she triumphed in Sydney in 2000.
Antyukh is fairly certain she will not be in Rio de Janeiro
to defend her title in 2016.
"I will try for another life. I want a family...I want
children," she said.
Czech Zuzana Hejnova won bronze in 53.38.
