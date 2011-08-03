UPDATE 1-Atwood Oceanic Q3 profit beats Wall Street view

* Q3 EPS $1.15 vs est $1.03

* Q3 rev fell about 3 pct

* Says subsidiary received 12-month contract extension for jack-up rig (Follows alerts)

Aug 3 Offshore drilling company Atwood Oceanics Inc posted a better-than-expected third-quarter profit helped by lower drilling expenses, and said a subsidiary had received a 12-month contract extension for a jack-up rig.

For April-June period, the company earned $75.3 million, or $1.15 cents, compared with $59.0 million, or 91 cents, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of $1.03 per share on revenue of $166.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell about 3 percent to $162.1 million.

Contract drilling expenses fell to $53.0 million from $63.1 million a year ago.

The Houstan, Texas-based company said one of its subsidiaries received a twelve-month contract extension for its jack-up rig Vicksberg from Jan. 1, 2012 to Dec. 31, 2012.

The contract was priced at the current day rate of $90,000 from January to June 30, 2012, after which the day rate will be $95,000 until December.

Shares of the company closed at $44.45 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)