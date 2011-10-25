AU Optronics Q3 net loss worse than forecasts

TAIPEI Oct 25 Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp
, the world's No.4 LCD maker, posted a worse than
expected loss in the third quarter, citing falling panel prices.
AU , which supplies major brands such as
Hewlett-Packard , Dell Inc and Sony Corp
, posted a net loss of T$15.796 billion ($524.3 million)
for July-September. It was the fourth consecutive quarterly loss
for the company.
Nine analysts had expected AU to post a net loss of T$12.01
billion, according to a consensus forecast by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
It reported a net profit of T$227 million in the same period
a year earlier but a net loss of T$10.77 billion in the previous
quarter.
($1 = 30.128 Taiwan Dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)