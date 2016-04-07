Large vivid pink diamond expected to fetch millions at auction

LONDON, April 7 A rare, pear-shaped, vivid pink
diamond will go under the hammer in Geneva next month, where
auctioneers expect it to fetch some $38 million.
The "Unique Pink", described by Sotheby's as "supremely rare
and exceptional", weighs 15.38 carats.
"The Gemological Institute of America, the highest body for
grading diamonds, have given this stone their highest possible
grading, which is vivid pink," David Bennett, worldwide chairman
of Sotheby's international jewellery division, told Reuters.
"It's so strong the colour. That makes it a very rare stone
indeed, in fact it's the largest pear-shaped fancy vivid pink
diamond ever to be offered at auction."
The discovery of gem-quality pink diamonds is rare,
according to Sotheby's, which will auction this one as part of
its "Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels" sale in Geneva on May
17.
"We're estimating between $28-38 million," Bennett said of
pre-sale estimates during a preview of the diamond in London.
"There have been a couple ... of stones that have sold for
around $2 million per carat or a little more historically so it
seems to be perfectly correctly estimated ... We will see."
Earlier this week, a 10.10 carat oval, internally flawless,
fancy vivid blue diamond sold for $31.8 million at an auction
held by Sotheby's in Hong Kong.
