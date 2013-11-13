"Pink Star" diamond sells for world record at auction - Sotheby's

GENEVA Nov 13 The "Pink Star", a huge flawless pink diamond, was auctioned for 68 million Swiss francs ($73.99 million) in Geneva on Wednesday, a world record price for a gemstone, Sotheby's said.

The oval-shaped diamond, mounted on a ring, weighed in at 59.60 carats.

"Ladies and gentlemen, 68 million is the world record bid for a diamond ever bid and it's right here," Sotheby's David Bennett said to applause as he brought down the hammer in the Geneva salesroom.

Sotheby's said it was still calculating the final price, which will include the buyer's premium. ($1 = 0.9191 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens)