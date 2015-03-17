eBay, Sotheby's launch new online auctions platform

| NEW YORK, March 17
Going, going, gone! Sold to
the highest bidder at the auction, on the phone or on a new eBay
platform that will stream Sotheby's New York auctions live
beginning next month.
The new live auctions platform - ebay.com/sothebys - that
launches on Tuesday pairs Sotheby's 270 years of experience
selling art and antiques with eBay's digital expertise and 155
million active users worldwide to meet the demand for online
bidding.
The first auctions on the platform will begin on April 1
with photographs and a themed New York sale that will include
the 13 letters of the 1970s Yankee Stadium sign that could fetch
up to $600,000 from the collection of baseball great Reggie
Jackson.
Online art sales are not new. Sotheby's and its rival
Christie's conduct them. But the platform will bring Sotheby's
vast inventory to a new audience in the hopes of boosting sales
and prices.
"What this partnership is about is leveraging eBay's
audience and ability to target that audience and find clients
that have the means to participate in a Sotheby's auction," Josh
Pullan, senior vice president, director of e-commerce at
Sotheby's, said.
Online sales of art and antiques are estimated to have
reached 3.3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) or about 6 percent of
global sales in 2014, according to a report commissioned by the
Netherlands-based European Fine Art Foundation.
The majority of online sales, it added, was in the $1,000 to
$50,000 range.
Most of Sotheby's New York auctions will be streamed on the
platform except for high-priced evening sales of contemporary,
modern and Impressionist art and other specialist categories.
Sotheby's has seen a nearly 25 percent rise in online
bidding in 2014 over the previous year. In an auction of Picasso
Ceramics, 75 percent of the lots offered attracted online bids.
The platform includes photographs, commentary and audio/
video components. It is designed to emulate the auction catalog
in a digital format and to replicate the experience of seeing
art in a museum before taking bidders to the live auction where
they can bid in real time.
Megan Ford, director, emerging verticals and live auctions
at eBay, said technology is changing and people have become more
comfortable purchasing high-ticket items online in the past few
years.
The premier tier of inventory for art and collectibles, she
added, was previously only available in the live-sale format at
auction houses.
(Editing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Richard Chang)