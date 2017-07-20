FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-EU examines emissions collusion by German car makers-Handelsblatt
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资"有控有扶" 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
2017年7月20日 / 晚上6点10分 / 1 天内

UPDATE 1-EU examines emissions collusion by German car makers-Handelsblatt

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds VW declines to comment)

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission is examining whether German automakers colluded in systems they used to clean exhaust emissions as part of investigations triggered by the Volkswagen scandal, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Thursday.

Without citing its sources, the newspaper said the EU competition authorities are looking into the suspicion of collusion due to an Audi presentation seized in raids at VW. Audi is a division of Volkswagen Group.

The document from April 2010 mentions a commitment by German carmakers "at management level" to the future adoption of a particular kind of catalytic converter used to reduce exhaust emissions.

The European Commission's competition spokesman, a Volkswagen spokesman and an Audi spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Munich prosecutors arrested an Audi employee this month on suspicion of fraud and false advertising in connection with the carmaker's emissions scandal, the first arrest in Germany related to VW's diesel scandal. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Susan Thomas)

