Munich prosecutors investigate emissions cheating in Audi cars

FRANKFURT, March 15 Munich prosecutors said they
have launched an investigation of unknown persons in connection
with the sale of around 80,000 Audi diesel vehicles in the
United States on suspicion that they were fitted with devices to
cheat on emissions tests.
Premises of Volkswagen's luxury unit Audi
as well as seven other locations are being searched by
several prosecutor's offices and state police from the German
states of Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg and Lower Saxony, where VW
is based.
Audi said earlier on Wednesday that German prosecutors were
searching its headquarters in Ingolstadt and a factory in
Neckarsulm.
