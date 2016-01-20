UPDATE 1-Audi labour boss criticises plan to make electric car in Belgium

(Releads on labour boss comments, adds detail and background)
BERLIN Jan 20 Audi's labour boss has criticized
plans by the carmaker to focus production of the brand's first
mass-produced electric model outside its German home market.
Audi, Volkswagen's flagship luxury division,
said earlier on Wednesday the e-tron quattro sport-utility
vehicle (SUV) would from 2018 be assembled at a plant in
Brussels, Belgium, together with batteries that will also be
used in other VW group electric models.
The plan is part of a reshuffle at Audi to move production
of the A1 subcompact from Brussels to the Spanish plant of VW's
Seat unit and the Q3 compact SUV from Spain to an Audi factory
in Hungary.
Audi said the move would make Brussels, one of its smallest
factories employing about 2,500 workers, a "key factory for
electric mobility within the Volkswagen group."
Peter Mosch, the carmaker's top labour representative who
also sits on the supervisory boards of Audi and parent VW, was
critical of the decision.
"What's beyond doubt is that our German plants are the
strongest pillars of our success," Mosch said. "Our expertise in
development is based here (in Germany) and should stay here. The
production of electric models must be driven forward here too."
Audi's move comes as parent VW is reviewing production plans
across the twelve-brand group as it aims to increase cost
savings and meet multi-billion-euro costs from its
emissions-cheating scandal involving 11 million cars worldwide.
A spokesman for the carmaker declined comment on costs of
the reshuffle and possible incentives offered by the Belgian
government.
Ingolstadt-based Audi has previously been reluctant to
embrace all-electric drive technology but the success of Tesla
and arch rival BMW's "i" series of electric
cars has convinced Audi there is a market for electric luxury
vehicles after all.
Audi's e-tron quattro, powered by three electric engines, is
expected to run for over 500 km (311 miles) per charge based on
a 95 kWh battery pack that can be fully recharged in about 50
minutes. The vehicle was unveiled at the Frankfurt auto show
last September.
