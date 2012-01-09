Audi eyes 8 pct China vehicle sales growth in 2012

DETROIT Jan 9 Volkswagen's premium brand Audi aims to sell about 8 percent more cars in China this year after posting about 37 percent vehicle sales growth there in 2011.

"We're only in the mega-cities (in China). There are thousands of cities with about 1 million people where we do not even have a dealership. So there is plenty of potential for Audi to grow in the long term in China," Audi sales chief Peter Schwarzenbauer told journalists at the Detroit Auto Show.

To keep up with the demand in China, which replaced Germany as Audi's largest market last year, the company is adding a new plant in Foshan in Guangdong province that could bring its total capacity in the country to 700,000 units.