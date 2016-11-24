VW's Audi picks Volvo manager as new R&D chief

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN Nov 24 Volkswagen's luxury division Audi has appointed a Volvo research and development (R&D) expert as new head of technical development, filling a key management position as the brand grapples with its emissions scandal.
Peter Mertens, previously senior vice president for R&D at Volvo Car Corporation, will take up his role at Audi as soon as possible, a spokesman for Audi said on Thursday.
Mertens will replace former R&D chief Stefan Knirsch who left the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer in September following reports that he knew about the use of cheat software in 3.0 litre diesel engines and gave false testimony under oath. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.