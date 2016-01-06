VW's Audi says 2015 sales rise to record 1.8 mln cars

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
BERLIN Jan 6 Audi increased global sales by about 3.5 percent to a new record of more than 1.8 million cars last year, powered by double-digit growth in the United States, the automaker said.
Audi's deliveries in the world's second-biggest car market, where some of its diesel models have been found to carry illicit emissions-control devices, rose 11 percent to 202,000 autos in 2015, weekly magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported earlier on Wednesday, together with the full-year tally.
A spokeswoman at Ingolstadt-based Audi confirmed the report, saying that official sales data will be released on Friday. Audi increased global deliveries 10.5 percent in 2014 to 1.74 million. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
* European Medicines Agency validates Gilead's marketing authorization application for investigational chronic hepatitis c therapy sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir (sof/vel/vox)
* Genius Brands International - on January 10, 2017 co entered into amendment of home entertainment distribution agreement with sony pictures home entertainment