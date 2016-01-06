版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 6日 星期三 22:12 BJT

VW's Audi says 2015 sales rise to record 1.8 mln cars

BERLIN Jan 6 Audi increased global sales by about 3.5 percent to a new record of more than 1.8 million cars last year, powered by double-digit growth in the United States, the automaker said.

Audi's deliveries in the world's second-biggest car market, where some of its diesel models have been found to carry illicit emissions-control devices, rose 11 percent to 202,000 autos in 2015, weekly magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported earlier on Wednesday, together with the full-year tally.

A spokeswoman at Ingolstadt-based Audi confirmed the report, saying that official sales data will be released on Friday. Audi increased global deliveries 10.5 percent in 2014 to 1.74 million. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐