Audi sales hit record in 2016, despite losing ground to rivals

BERLIN Jan 7 German luxury-car brand Audi said
its deliveries rose to a new record last year despite the diesel
emissions scandal, although that would likely not be enough to
save it from dropping into third place behind luxury rivals
Mercedes-Benz and BMW in global sales
rankings.
The key contributor to Volkswagen group profit
increased sales of luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles to
1.87 million units from 1.80 million in 2015, a spokesman said
on Saturday.
Ingolstadt-based Audi raised deliveries by 4 percent in the
United States where VW's emissions test-cheating scandal broke
in 2015 and reported 6.4 percent more sales in Britain, its No.
2 European market, the spokesman said, confirming figures first
reported by German daily newspaper Die Welt in its Saturday
edition.
Audi is due to publish official figures for December on
Monday, same as parent VW. They are expected to show it has
dropped into third place from second in terms of global luxury
car brands.
The luxury-car maker may start selling diesel vehicles again
in the U.S. after deliveries were banned in the wake of the
emissions manipulations, though a decision hasn't been taken
yet, Die Welt quoted sales chief Dietmar Voggenreiter as saying
in an interview.
By contrast, VW's namesake brand plans to drop the
technology in the U.S. as it reboots its strategy in the
Americas post-dieselgate, brand chief Herbert Diess has said.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)