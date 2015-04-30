UPDATE 2-Distressed audio-chip maker Audience sells itself to Knowles

* Cash-and-stock deal valued at $85 million
* Excludes Audience's cash balance of $44 million
* Knowles expects to save $25 mln annually
* Deal to add to earnings in Q4 of 2016
(Adds analyst comment, details; Updates share)
By Lehar Maan
April 30 Audio-chip maker Audience Inc,
which has struggled since losing Apple Inc as its No. 1
customer in 2012, agreed to a distress sale to hearing-aid
component maker Knowles Corp in a cash-and-stock deal
valued at $85 million.
Audience said on Thursday its survival as a standalone
company would be in doubt without a capital injection.
Knowles, which supplies microphones to Apple, will pay $2.50
in cash and $2.50 in stock for each Audience share - a discount
of 9 percent to Audience's close on Wednesday.
Audience's shares fell as much as 18 percent to $4.50, while
Knowles shares dropped as much as 6 percent to $18.75.
"Knowles has struggled to execute on its own, and this deal
if anything will only dilute their concentration to some
degree," said Stephens Inc analyst Harsh Kumar.
Itasca, Illinois-based Knowles has reported a loss for the
last four quarters, in part due to defects found in the latest
version of the microphones it supplies to Apple.
Audience, based in Apple's hometown of Mountain View,
California, said it was facing "material declines in forecast
demand" from a big customer, which it did not identify.
Since losing Apple as a customer, Audience has depended on
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd for most of its business.
"The impact of this forecast change is to dramatically erode
projected operating results for 2015 as well as our projected
cash balances, and to introduce concerns about our ability to
continue as a standalone entity without additional capital,"
Audience CEO Peter Santos said in a statement.
The deal excludes Audience's cash balance of $44 million.
Audience reported revenue of $113.3 million in 2014, making
it a relatively small player in the global smartphone supply
chain.
Knowles, which has a market value of about $1.7 billion,
said it expected to save about $25 million on an annual basis
after the deal closes, with the acquisition adding to earnings
by the fourth quarter of 2016.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is financial adviser to Knowles,
while Sidley Austin is legal counsel. Deutsche Bank Securities
Inc is financial adviser to Audience and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich
& Rosati PC is legal adviser.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Ted Kerr)