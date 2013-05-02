Audience revenue rises on higher demand from key customers

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed, data awaited
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
May 2 Audience Inc reported a 52 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to strong demand for its audio chips from its customers Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , Dell Inc and Huawei.
Net income rose to $4.6 million, or 20 cents per share, in the first quarter from $4.2 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $47.2 million from $31.1 million.
Audience makes chips that improve voice quality in mobile devices by filtering out background noise.
Its biggest client is Samsung, which accounted for 48 percent of its sales last year.
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals presents IND-enabling data for bispecific immuno-oncology drug candidate, PRS-343, in poster session at the 2017 meeting of the American Association For Cancer Research (AACR)