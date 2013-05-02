Audience revenue rises on higher demand from key customers

May 2 Audience Inc reported a 52 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to strong demand for its audio chips from its customers Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , Dell Inc and Huawei.

Net income rose to $4.6 million, or 20 cents per share, in the first quarter from $4.2 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $47.2 million from $31.1 million.

Audience makes chips that improve voice quality in mobile devices by filtering out background noise.

Its biggest client is Samsung, which accounted for 48 percent of its sales last year.