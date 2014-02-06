Audience revenue falls 13 pct as sales of audio chips dip

CORRECTED-U.S. FDA approves Samsung Bioepis' copy of J&J's Remicade - company
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
Feb 6 Audience Inc reported a 13 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by weak sales of its audio chips to smartphone makers.
The company posted a net loss of $2.5 million, or 11 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $3.4 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $33.6 million from $38.7 million.
Audience makes chips that improve voice quality in mobile devices by filtering out background noise.
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.