Audience profit falls on weakening smartphone market

Aug 1 Audience Inc reported a 37 percent fall in quarterly profit after sales of key customer Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy S4 smartphone were not as strong as expected.

Second-quarter net income fell to $2.7 million, or 11 cents per share, in the first quarter from $4.3 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $45.3 million from $33.4 million.

Audience makes chips that improve voice quality in mobile devices by filtering out background noise.