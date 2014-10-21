UPDATE 1-EQT frontrunner for Siemens hearing-aids business -sources

(adds detail, background, sources)
FRANKFURT/LONDON Oct 21 German engineering
group Siemens is in advanced talks to sell its
hearing-aids business for more than 2 billion euros ($2.5
billion), with private equity firm EQT the frontrunner, two
people familiar with the matter said.
EQT was one of three parties to submit binding bids for
Siemens Audiology Solutions by last Friday, along with fellow
private equity firm Permira and Danish hearing-aids maker GN
Store Nord, another source close to the matter said.
Siemens, EQT, Permira and GN declined to comment.
Bloomberg had reported earlier that EQT was the frontrunner
to buy the business.
Siemens this year announced plans to list its audiology
unit, but declining equity markets have made such a move less
attractive and sources told Reuters in August that the group was
renewing efforts to divest the business.
Another two sources close to the matter said that Siemens
had not given up on the idea of a possible initial public
offering (IPO), despite rocky equity markets that have caused
several IPOs to be pulled or delayed.
A spin-off to existing shareholders is also an option.
Siemens' Chief Executive Joe Kaeser is seeking to focus the
group on its most promising businesses to close the gap on more
profitable competitors such as Switzerland's ABB and
United States-based General Electric.
The German trains-to-turbines group has sold or spun off a
string of assets in the past decade but failed to find a buyer
for Siemens Audiology Solutions four years ago.
Sources familiar with the business, whose accounts Siemens
does not publish separately, have said it has annual sales of
about 700 million euros and core earnings of 160-170 million.
($1 = 0.7859 euro)
(Reporting by Freya Berry, Alexander Hübner, Jens Hack and Arno
Schuetze; Writing by Maria Sheahan and Georgina Prodhan; Editing
by Pravin Char and David Goodman)