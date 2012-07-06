Japan regulator raps KPMG, Ernst & Young for Olympus work

* Lack of proper systems allowed Olympus to hide losses
* No intentional acts or grave negligence found
* Business improvement plan ordered by Aug. 6 deadline
* Fraud may have escaped notice even with proper systems-FSA
official
TOKYO, July 6 Japanese regulators criticised
accounting groups KPMG and Ernst & Young on Friday for lacking
proper operational management controls that allowed Olympus Corp
to conceal $1.7 billion in investment losses and
ordered the firms to improve their systems by August.
The Olympus scandal, one of corporate Japan's worst, raised
questions over the roles of the two audit firms, which signed
off on the accounts of the maker of medical equipment and
cameras before the 13-year fraud finally surfaced in October
last year.
Japan's Financial Service Agency (FSA) said it did not find
"any intentional acts or grave negligence" by the two firms in
connection with the Olympus fraud.
Rather, the regulator said the two accounting firms lacked
operational management systems to ensure proper auditing that
would spot and flag dubious transactions.
The FSA ordered the two auditing firms to submit a business
improvement plan by Aug. 6 and report on their progress every
six months.
Still, an FSA official told reporters he was not sure the
accounting fraud could have been spotted and prevented even if
the two auditing firms had proper operational management systems
in place.
The FSA said KPMG's Japanese unit, KPMG AZSA LLC, which was
Olympus's external auditor until 2009, and its current auditor,
Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, failed to communicate fully when
the latter took over the account.
The agency said the firms did not discuss important matters
in detail such as massive impairment losses from the
acquisitions of three companies and an advisory fee paid for the
$2 billion acquisition of British medical equipment firm Gyrus
in 2008.
Olympus has admitted using accounting tricks to conceal its
massive investment losses under a scheme that began in the 1990s
when Japanese stock markets fell and the yen strengthened
markedly.
The scandal came to light after Olympus fired its British
chief executive, Michael Woodford, in October, prompting him to
blow the whistle on the firm's dubious bookkeeping.