Global watchdog to review company audit sector

LONDON Dec 8 Global regulators are reviewing
the auditing sector after policymakers questioned the quality of
book-keeping at banks in the run up to the financial crisis.
David Wright, secretary-general of the International
Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), a global body of
regulators, said a task force would look at inconsistency in
financial reporting.
Banks were given a clean bill of health by auditors just
before taxpayers had to shore them up during the financial
crisis of 2007 and 2008.
Wright told a conference organised by the ICAEW, a
London-based accounting body, the task force will look at how
audit committees at companies function.
Audit committees are responsible for selecting outside
auditors to check a company's books and they have been
criticised for sticking with the same book-keeper for too long.
Wright said the review, which will report in 2015, will also
look at how the International Forum of Independent Audit
Regulators (IFIAR) could be strengthened as a global network of
watchdogs.
The review will in addition look at how the International
Federation of Accountants (IFAC), which groups professional
accounting bodies, is run. "We are looking prospectively at the
governance of IFAC, which many people still feel is not fully
appropriate," Wright said.
Moves by IOSCO are the latest among regulators to shake up
auditing, a sector dominated globally by the "Big Four" of KPMG
, EY, Deloitte and PwC.
The European Union has approved a law forcing listed
companies to switch accountants on a regular basis but it will
take several years to be phased in.
Britain has pre-empted the law, but so far nearly all
switching of auditors at top listed companies has been between
the Big Four, as smaller accountants still find it hard to pick
up many blue chip clients.
IOSCO has no power to impose binding rules but makes
recommendations which its members apply in their own national
rules.
