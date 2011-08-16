UPDATE 4-Company auditors may need term limits -US watchdog

* PCAOB considers limiting years for U.S. audit firms
* PCAOB head says auditors are under pressure
* Study could affect the way Big Four firms do business
(Adds comment from audit industry group)
By Dena Aubin
NEW YORK, Aug 16 Accounting firms are doing a
less-than-adequate job auditing corporations, and term limits
should be considered to ensure more independence, the head of
the main U.S. audit industry watchdog group said on Tuesday.
"The very size, complexity and systemic risk found in
today's issuer population supports the need for reconsideration
of audit firm rotation," James Doty, chairman of the Public
Company Accounting Oversight Board, said at a meeting of the
board.
The PCAOB, which inspects audit firms across the United
States, has found hundreds of audit failures and "it's hard not
to question" whether lack of a properly skeptical attitude
among auditors contributed to the problems, Doty said.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
FACTBOX on auditing terms in the news [ID:nN1E77B0IM]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
The PCAOB is considering whether to limit the number of
years an audit firm can work for the same client -- an action
that could break up some business relationships more than a
century old. About 175 companies in the S&P 500 index have had
the same auditor for 25 years or more, according to data from
Audit Analytics.
Many large companies that failed or required government
support during the 2008 credit crisis, including Lehman
Brothers, AIG and Merrill Lynch, had long-running relationships
with their auditors, a PCAOB subcommittee reported in March.
Auditor rotation could mean the loss of some of the
highest-fee clients for the Big Four auditors -- Deloitte,
Ernst & Young, KPMG and PwC -- which check the books of most
public companies.
SURVEY FINDS COST CONCERNS
Some PCAOB board members questioned how effective auditor
rotation would be and whether the mandatory switch every so
many years would justify the disruptions and costs of auditor
changes.
"I have serious doubts that mandatory rotation is a
practical or cost-effective way of strengthening independence,"
board member Daniel Goelzer said.
Firm rotation would not be cheap, Goelzer said, citing a
2003 U.S. General Accounting Office survey of auditors, who
estimated that getting up to speed on new clients could
increase first-year audit costs by 20 percent.
A cost-benefit analysis should be central to any study of
auditor rotation, Cindy Fornelli, executive director of the
accounting industry's Center for Audit Quality, said in a
statement.
"It is important that any new requirements in this area,
including mandatory firm rotation, meet the objective of
improving audit quality," Fornelli said.
The board voted to seek public comment through Dec. 14 on a
"concept release," or initial report on auditor rotation and
other ways of assuring auditor independence. A concept release
is the first step in drafting changes in auditor standards.
Considered as early as the 1970s, auditor rotation has
drawn strong opposition from auditors, who say it would be
disruptive because of the time needed to become familiar with
new clients. The 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley act, which created the
PCAOB, mandated that lead audit partners be switched after five
years but put no term limits on the audit firms. For details
click on [ID:nN1E7700DY].
Doty pledged the PCAOB would take care to "first do no
harm," but added, "If not mandatory rotation, then what?"
AUDITOR CHANGES NOT NEW
One alternative might be to selectively require rotation
when audit failures occur and long auditor tenures seem to have
played a role, Goelzer said.
If auditors knew they might lose a client when they were
not skeptical enough, "we might stimulate a change in mental
attitude" without imposing auditor rotation across the board,
he said.
Though there may be a learning curve when a new auditor
starts a job, Doty said companies have changed auditors in
large numbers in the past.
Between 2003 and 2006, more than 6,500 public companies, or
nearly 52 percent of public companies, changed auditors, Doty
said, citing data from research firm Glass Lewis.
"The learning curve and cost-based issues involved in
changing audit firms cannot be fairly described as uncharted
waters," he said.
One way of easing the transition might be to require more
communication between incoming and outgoing audit firms, PCAOB
staff members said.
(Additional reporting by Nanette Byrnes; Editing by Robert
MacMillan, Howard Goller, Dave Zimmerman)