Google Glass-based startup raises $17 mln in funding

April 25 Augmedix Inc, a startup that uses
Alphabet Inc's Google Glass to provide documentation
services to doctors and other healthcare workers, said on Monday
it had closed a $17 million funding round led by investment firm
Redmile Group.
Augmedix's employees transcribe doctors' notes and update
patients' electronic medical record through Google Glass.
The San Francisco company, which has raised $40 million so
far, also said it had received investments from five U.S.
healthcare networks, including Sutter Health and Dignity Health,
which together have more than 100,000 healthcare workers.
Augmedix, with 400 employees, said it serves doctors in
nearly all 50 U.S. states.
Funds raised will be used to build up the service to serve
more health systems and private clinics, the company said.
Augmedix is one of 10 partners authorized by Alphabet to
deliver enterprise services through Google Glass.
