Augusta Resource says strategic review attract 9 parties

March 28 Canadian metals explorer Augusta Resource Corp , fighting off a hostile takeover bid from HudBay Minerals Inc, said nine parties had expressed interest in the company in response to its strategic review process.

HudBay, which has a 16 percent stake in Augusta, in February offered to buy company in a deal worth C$455 million, but was rebuffed.

"Nine interested parties, including a number of significant industry players, have signed confidentiality agreements and have been conducting an extensive review of the materials in Augusta's electronic data room," Augusta said in a statement on Friday.

Augusta said it will hold site visits to its Rosemont copper project, which is near construction, over the next few weeks.

The company also said it will hold a shareholder meeting on May 9 to keep the poison pill put in place last year when HudBay started building its stake in Augusta. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
