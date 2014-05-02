Shareholders back miner Augusta's takeover defense

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 Augusta Resource Corp shareholders have voted to keep the company's shareholder rights plan in place, the miner said on Friday, a setback for HudBay Minerals Inc's hostile bid for the company.
Shareholder rights plans, often called poison pills, are designed to make hostile takeovers difficult. HudBay has asked securities regulators to cease trade the poison pill, which would render it ineffective despite the vote.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.