版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 3日 星期六 03:33 BJT

Shareholders back miner Augusta's takeover defense

May 2 Augusta Resource Corp shareholders have voted to keep the company's shareholder rights plan in place, the miner said on Friday, a setback for HudBay Minerals Inc's hostile bid for the company.

Shareholder rights plans, often called poison pills, are designed to make hostile takeovers difficult. HudBay has asked securities regulators to cease trade the poison pill, which would render it ineffective despite the vote.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐