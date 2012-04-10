UPDATE 1-Augusta gets key green permit for Arizona project

April 10 Augusta Resource Corp said it
received a key environment permit for its fully owned Rosemont
copper project in Arizona.
The Aquifer protection permit ensures protection of ground
water and is effective for the life of the mine, the company
said in a statement.
Rosemont, which has reserves of about 5.2 billion pounds of
copper and 161 million pounds of molybdenum, would account for
about 10 percent of U.S. copper output once in production in
2014, the company said.
The project, with a mine life of more than 21 years, has so
far received six major permits required to start construction.
Rosemont's average annual production is expected to be about
220 million pounds of copper and 4.7 million pounds of
molybdenum over its mine life, according to the company's
website.
Shares of Augusta closed at C$2.31 on Monday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.