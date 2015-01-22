版本:
2015年 1月 22日

BRIEF-Taiwan's AU Optronics orders equipment worth T$821.9 mln from Applied Materials

Jan 22 Au Optronics Corp

* Says orders equipment worth T$821.9 million ($26.16 million) from Applied Materials

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E4F9RE

($1 = 31.4220 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
