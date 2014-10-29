CORRECTED-Taiwan's AU Optronics sees solid panel demand in Q4

(Corrects paragraph 2 to reflect guidance for a percentage
decline, not expected growth)
TAIPEI Oct 29 Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp
, the world's No. 4 flat-panel maker, said
Wednesday that demand for its products looks solid for the
fourth quarter despite a weaker shipment outlook.
Small and medium-sized panel shipments would likely decline
in the 'low teens' percentage, compared with the third quarter,
a company official said on its earnings call, and large panel
shipments would likely be flat.
Third-quarter shipments for small and medium-sized panels
grew 4.2 percent from the previous quarter while large panel
shipments were up 2.2 percent.
The company earlier reported a third-quarter net profit of
T$7.30 billion ($240 million), up some 80 percent from T$4.03
billion made in the second quarter.
Shares of the company closed up 3.8 percent ahead of the
results, versus a 1.5 percent rise in the overall TAIEX
index.
(1 US dollar = 30.3100 Taiwan dollar)
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)