AU Optronics executive convicted in U.S. price fixing trial

NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
Dec 18 An executive of Taiwan-based AU Optronics was found guilty of fixing the prices of certain liquid crystal displays used to make the screens of televisions and computer monitors, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
A jury found Shiu Lung Leung, a former senior manager in a desktop display unit, guilty of participating in the price-fixing scheme from about mid-2002 to the end of 2006, the department said.
The company in September was found guilty of price-fixing and fined $500 million. Two executives were previously sentenced to three years in prison. Former AU Chief Executive L.J. Chen, who remains a top executive at the company, was acquitted at the trial.
AU has said it would appeal the earlier convictions. At the trial, AU's lawyers asserted that the company "competed fiercely" and that the mere exchange of information between companies was not illegal.
Several other companies, including LG Electronics Inc , have pleaded guilty in the LCD probe.
Rival LG Electronics agreed to pay a $400 million fine in 2008, while Samsung Electronics Co Ltd cut an early deal to avoid prosecution.
AU Optronics manufactures a type of LCD panel for companies such as Apple, Dell, and Hewlett Packard , among others.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.