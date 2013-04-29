AU Optronics executive sentenced for price-fixing

WASHINGTON, April 29 A former senior manager of
Taiwan-based AU Optronics was sentenced to two years
in prison and fined $50,000 after being found guilty of fixing
the prices of certain liquid crystal displays used to make
television and computer screens, the U.S. Justice Department
said on Monday.
Leung, who was a former manager in the company's desktop
display business group, had been found guilty in December of
participating in the price-fixing scheme from about mid-2002 to
the end of 2006.
Au Optronics, as a company, and two other executives were
found guilty of participating in the conspiracy in a trial last
year. One executive was acquitted.
Rival LG Electronics was one of several
companies that pleaded guilty in the probe. It agreed to pay a
$400 million fine in 2008, while Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
cut an early deal to avoid prosecution.
AU Optronics manufactures a type of LCD panel for companies
such as Apple, Dell, and Hewlett Packard
, among others.