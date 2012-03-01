UPDATE 1-Criminal case against AU Optronics heads to jury

By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 A U.S. jury began
deliberations on Thursday in a criminal antitrust case against
AU Optronics Corp, in which the Taiwan-based
electronics company is accused of fixing prices in the liquid
crystal display market.
The trial in a San Francisco federal court lasted several
weeks.
U.S. prosecutors alleged executives met over 60 times at
luxury hotels to fix prices of LCD panels, a conspiracy that
illegally cost the U.S. economy billions of dollars.
Several other companies, including LG Electronics Inc
, have already pleaded guilty in the LCD probe, while
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd cut an early deal to
avoid prosecution.
However, AU Optronics and five of its current and former
executives - including Lai-Juh Chen, the former chief executive
who is still a top executive at the company - pleaded not
guilty. If convicted, the executives could face prison, while
the company could be subject to hundreds of millions of dollars
in fines.
A lawyer for AU Optronics argued earlier in the trial that
the company "competed fiercely" and the mere exchange of
information between companies is not illegal.
The criminal trial began in early January and prosecutors
presented several witnesses. The company and its executives,
however, called only one expert witness before resting their
case, according to one defense attorney involved in the
proceedings.
AU's market capitalization is roughly $4.7 billion.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is United States v. Hsuan Bin Chen et al,
09-cr-00110.