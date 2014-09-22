BRIEF-Auplata sets up JV with Newmont Mining Corportation

Sept 22 Auplata SA :

* Sets up joint venture with Newmont Lasource SAS, a subsidiary of Newmont Mining Corportation

* Joint venture concerns mining rights (Exclusive Prospecting Licenses) for Bon Espoir and Irabcoubou Sud gold mines owned by Auplata in French Guiana

* Exploration costs paid by Newmont could reach $12 million, entitling it to a stake in the joint venture of 75 percent