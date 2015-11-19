Canada's Aura Minerals suspends Honduran mine operations

TORONTO Nov 19 Canadian miner Aura Minerals Inc said on Thursday that it has suspended operations at its San Andres gold mine in Honduras after a small group from local communities entered the site and "forcefully" disrupted operations.

The Toronto-based company said that it is considering options to restart the mine and is working with local representatives to "peacefully resolve" the situation.

Aura, which said it was confident of a resolution, was not immediately available for comment.

San Andres is an open pit mine in the highlands of western Honduras, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the country's capital city, Tegucigalpa. Production in 2015 from the mine, which has 68,102 ounces of gold reserves, is seen at 85,000-95,000 ounces. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Alan Crosby)