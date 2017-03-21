版本:
MOVES-Aurelius Equity makes four hires for UK team

March 21 Investment firm Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA said it hired four people to its UK team.

The firm appointed Karun Dhir and Thomas Pinks to its London-based investment team and Timothy Spillane and Amar Gulati to its UK operational "taskforce." (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
