版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 13日 星期一 18:53 BJT

Canada's Alamos Gold, AuRico Gold to merge in $1.5 bln deal

April 13 Canadian gold producers Alamos Gold Inc and AuRico Gold Inc said they would merge in a deal valued at about $1.5 billion.

Alamos and AuRico shareholders will each own about 50 percent of the combined company, Alamos Gold Inc, the companies said on Monday. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐