RPT-DEALTALK-Northgate bid a risky step in AuRico makeover

* Bid risks derailing AuRico's progress
* Northgate assets seen costly and underperforming
* Some analysts embrace diversification, more ounces
By Julie Gordon
TORONTO, Aug 31 AuRico Gold AUQ.TO is having
a difficult time escaping the image of being a miner more prone
to delivering disappointment than gold bars.
The Mexico-focused, Toronto-based company announced a
C$1.46 billion ($1.5 billion) takeover offer for Northgate
Minerals NGX.TO this week, a deal that would double its
production and expand its geographic footprint. Its stock price
promptly dived.
At the core of the fall are fears that gains made by the
company in the last year could be lost because it may be paying
too high a price for Northgate, which has high costs and posted
a loss in its last quarter, despite record metal prices.
"They did a big deal and they paid a huge premium," said a
trader in the stock who could not be named due to company
policy. "On the other hand, (AuRico's) stock had been on a tear
... and it has still outperformed the group in a big way on the
year."
In the 12 months ahead of the Northgate bid, AuRico shares
rose more than 80 percent, boosted by a turnaround effort that
began in late 2007, when the company hired Rene Marion as chief
executive and launched a multi-year plan to transform what had
been a lurching plow horse into a stallion.
Under Marion's leadership, the company revamped its lagging
Ocampo and El Cubo mines in Mexico and cleaned up a balance
sheet that had been consistently in the red.
Marion also replaced a chunk of the company's board and
identified strategic opportunities, including the takeover of
Capital Gold and its promising El Chanate project in Mexico.
But the takeover bid for Northgate came just a few months
after AuRico closed the deal for Capital Gold, and the
rapid-fire rate of consolidation has some analysts worried.
"AuRico may be distracted from the positive momentum
achieved in Mexico while integrating Northgate Minerals'
assets," said BMO Capital Markets analyst David Haughton, who
questioned the rationale behind deal in a note to clients.
"Any slippage in delivering improvements from Ocampo, El
Chanate and El Cubo would be viewed negatively," he said,
noting that the company was already set to nearly double output
by 2015.
The friendly bid for Northgate, which most analysts expect
will succeed simply because it is too rich to attract
competition, risks having a negative effect on recent gains in
investor confidence.
But some analysts say the pricey deal will ultimately help
erase the "legacy of disappointment" that has haunted AuRico
and its earlier incarnation as Gammon Gold.
"This is a strategic move by AuRico," said Barry Allan of
Mackie Research. "It's about getting the assets to grow and
diversifying."
BIGGER IS BETTER
In buying Northgate, AuRico - a combination of the letters
"Au", the atomic symbol for gold, and "Rico", the Spanish word
for rich - will boost gold equivalent production this year to
470,000 ounces from 280,000 ounces.
By 2013, output will be more than 730,000 ounces, putting
AuRico in the same league as Centerra Gold (CG.TO), and just a
few steps behind Iamgold (IMG.TO) and Yamana Gold (YRI.TO).
More than just adding ounces, the deal will give AuRico a
foothold in Canada and Australia.
"What this really does is it takes them out of Mexico in a
real way for the first time," Allan said. "This puts them in
one of the more established mining areas of Canada."
In fact, it is Northgate's Young-Davidson project, located
on the site of two defunct gold mines in northern Ontario, that
is getting the most attention from the Street.
Start-up at the mine is expected in early 2012 with planned
output in the range of 200,000 ounces a year.
More importantly, the project is located in a gold-rich
region that straddles the border of Ontario and Quebec, and
that could mean more deals are yet to come.
"AuRico is very anxious to build a midtier gold company
through M&A," said Dahlman Rose analyst Adam Graf, noting that
at current metal prices, the company has plenty of cash for
smaller deals.
