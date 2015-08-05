Canadian miner AuRico Metals adopts poison pill

Aug 5 Canadian miner AuRico Metals Inc
said it would adopt a poison pill that prevented anybody from
buying more than 20 percent of the company.
AuRico Metals was formed as a spinoff company after Canadian
gold miners Alamos Gold Inc and AuRico Gold Inc merged in a $1.5
billion deal earlier this year.
The merged company retained the Alamos Gold name
and owns a 4.9 percent stake in AuRico Metals. The rest is owned
by former Alamos Gold and AuRico Gold shareholders.
AuRico Metals said on Wednesday it agreed to waive the
restriction on Alamos from acquiring more than 5 percent of
AuRico Metals' shares.
AuRico Metals said the rights plan was not adopted in
response to any specific proposal to acquire control of the
company and is not intended to block take-over bids.
AuRico Metals owns the copper and gold Kemess development
project in British Columbia and three royalty assets.
