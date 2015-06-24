UPDATE 1-AuRico Gold, Alamos Gold shareholders vote in favor of merger

(Adds deal closing date, background)
June 24 Shareholders of Canada's AuRico Gold Inc
and Alamos Gold Inc on Wednesday voted in
favor of a $1.5 billion merger, creating a mid-sized gold
producer with operations in Canada and Mexico.
Some 98.8 percent of votes cast by AuRico and 90.6 percent
of votes from Alamos shareholders supported the friendly union,
which was unveiled in April and drew no competing offers.
The transaction is expected to close on July 2.
Analysts have said the deal makes sense for the two miners
because Alamos has excess cash and AuRico has a mine in Ontario
that is ramping up production.
Alamos and AuRico shareholders will each own about half the
combined company, which will be called Alamos Gold.
A new company, AuRico Metals Inc, will be formed to hold
interests in certain AuRico assets, including the Kemess project
in British Columbia.
AuRico Chairman Alan Edwards will be chairman of the
combined company, while Alamos Chief Executive John McCluskey
will be chief executive. Five directors each from AuRico and
Alamos will sit on the board.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris
Reese and Leslie Adler)